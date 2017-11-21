Serial bank robbery suspect caught in Worcester

AP,
10:58 AM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in six bank robberies in Worcester who in some cases allegedly threatened to shoot the teller has been ordered held without bail.

James Monteiro was held pending a dangerousness hearing next week after not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf at his arraignment Monday.

Police say the 41-year-old Chelsea man robbed or tried to rob six banks in the city this month. Police say in the majority of the robberies, the suspect waited in line, and then passed a note to the teller demanding money. In some cases the robber he would come back and shoot the clerk if they reported the crime.

Monteiro was arrested Sunday about an hour after the latest robbery.

His lawyer did not comment.

