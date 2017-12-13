Boston’s most popular Google searches of 2017 include Aaron Hernandez, the Yankees, and more

It’s no surprise that a Boston sports team topped the city’s list of top Google searches in 2017.

In Google’s annual list of top-searched topics released Wednesday, searches from Boston users differed slightly from the national trends. The Boston Celtics took first place in their hometown and were the only Boston team to crack the top 10.

The other sports team to make the list was not the Boston Red Sox or the New England Patriots, but the New York Yankees. Other top terms in Boston included Hurricanes Irma and Jose, Aaron Hernandez, and Tom Petty.

Here’s the full list of most popular Google searches in Boston in 2017:

Boston Celtics Hurricane Irma Aaron Hernandez Tom Petty New York Yankees Super Bowl Bitcoin price Las Vegas shooting Hurricane Jose Game of Thrones

Hurricane Irma, Matt Lauer, and Tom Petty led the list of top-searched terms in the United States this year.