Police charge Lowell man for driving drunk with daughters in car

The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun,
1:58 PM

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a man who investigators say crashed his car with his two teenage daughters in the backseat, while so drunk he couldn’t stand on his own.

The Lowell Sun reports 49-year-old Eric Pitocchelli, of Lowell, was arraigned Thursday on operating under the influence of liquor and child endangerment among other charges.

Police found Pitocchelli while responding to a crash in Tewksbury around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say he had rear-ended another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

According to a police report, an officer had to grab the man to prevent him from falling into oncoming traffic after he exited his vehicle. Authorities say Pitocchelli told police he had drank several “nips” of vodka after leaving work.

It was unclear if the man had an attorney.

___

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com

TOPICS: Local News Crime
