10 of our stories you read most in 2017

The most-read stories on Boston.com in 2017 spanned the topics that fascinated, captivated, and angered Bostonians this year: politics (and political discourse), the suicide-by-text trial, Tom Brady’s diet, and many more.

Here are 10 of our most popular stories of the year, based on readership and also lightly curated for timeliness and relevance. (We removed weather forecasts that are no longer relevant, for example.)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a Copley Square protest on Jan. 29 against President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigrants from seven Muslim countries. —Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to strip sanctuary cities of federal funding, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called a press conference to issue a firm rebuke.

“We will continue to foster a trusting relationship between law enforcement and the immigrant community, and we will not waste vital police resources on misguided federal actions,” Walsh said in January. Read more.

Tom Brady takes questions from members of the media following a Sept. 27 practice. —Steven Senne / AP

Another year, another story focusing on Tom Brady’s diet.

In Brady’s book, “The TB 12 Method,” the Patriots quarterback outlined what an average day of eating and working out is like in his shoes, or cleats. Or Uggs. Read more.

Immediately following Trump’s inauguration in January, legions of protestors marched in Washington, D.C., Boston, and other cities around the country and world in support of women’s rights.

Boston’s iconic ducklings joined the movement, too. Read more.

—Ben Margot/The Associated Press/File

If it feels as if your cellphone has increasingly been flooded with irritating robocalls, you are right. Here are a few practical steps for how to fix that problem.

Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS in July. —Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Former first lady Michelle Obama critiqued women who voted for Trump while participating in a wide-ranging conversation at a local marketing conference in September. Read more.

Fans arrived to Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

The New England Patriots found themselves in hot water on a Sunday in September after fans complained that they were asked to pay $4.50 for tap water at Gillette Stadium. Read more.

A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge. —Brian Snyder / Reuters

U.S. News and World Report bestowed its top “Best States” honor upon Massachusetts, citing the Commonwealth’s continuing academic achievement, innovative health care system, and strong economy.

“Everyone should be proud that Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in health care access and public education for all citizens,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in response. “Our administration will continue to build on these accomplishments to bring more economic success to every corner of Massachusetts.” Read more.

Bill Belichick stands on the field before a game. —Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Bill Belichick’s clothing choice over the years has achieved a certain cult status. However, the green cut-off T-shirt he was spotted wearing in July sparked reactions on social media for different reasons than usual. Read more.

Joann Flaminio (left), president of the Boston Athletic Association, unveils bib No. 261, which was retired earlier this year in honor of Kathrine Switzer (right). —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In 1967, the bib number 261 at the Boston Marathon was assigned to “K.V. Switzer,” a 20-year-old journalism student at Syracuse University.

What race organizers presumably didn’t know (until the two-mile mark on April 19) was that the “K” stood for Kathrine. Read more.

Michelle Carter listens to testimony on June 8. —Charles Krupa / AP

Michelle Carter, the young Plainville woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in August after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Read more.