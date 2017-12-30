10 of our stories you read most in 2017

Taunton-06/16/2017- Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court for her sentencing. She is accused of urging her 18-year old boyfriend to commit suicide. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Michelle Carter arrives for her sentencing on June 16. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
Boston.com Staff
2:21 PM

The most-read stories on Boston.com in 2017 spanned the topics that fascinated, captivated, and angered Bostonians this year: politics (and political discourse), the suicide-by-text trialTom Brady’s diet, and many more.

Here are 10 of our most popular stories of the year, based on readership and also lightly curated for timeliness and relevance. (We removed weather forecasts that are no longer relevant, for example.)

If you’d like to keep up with us in 2018, bookmark our homepage, say hello on Facebook, and — because we know you love to read and discuss the weather — download our app to receive the latest forecasts and conditions.

Mayor Marty Walsh Speaks At Protest
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a Copley Square protest on Jan. 29 against President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigrants from seven Muslim countries. —Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

10. An ‘angered’ Marty Walsh repudiates President Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities

Advertisement

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to strip sanctuary cities of federal funding, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called a press conference to issue a firm rebuke.

“We will continue to foster a trusting relationship between law enforcement and the immigrant community, and we will not waste vital police resources on misguided federal actions,” Walsh said in January. Read more.

Tom Brady Answers Questions
Tom Brady takes questions from members of the media following a Sept. 27 practice. —Steven Senne / AP

9. What Tom Brady eats on ‘an average day,’ according to his new book

Another year, another story focusing on Tom Brady’s diet.

In Brady’s book, “The TB 12 Method,” the Patriots quarterback outlined what an average day of eating and working out is like in his shoes, or cleats. Or Uggs. Read more.

8. Someone dressed Boston’s duckling statues in solidarity with the Women’s Marches

Immediately following Trump’s inauguration in January, legions of protestors marched in Washington, D.C., Boston, and other cities around the country and world in support of women’s rights.

Boston’s iconic ducklings joined the movement, too. Read more.

Cellphone Users
—Ben Margot/The Associated Press/File

7. Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to stop them

If it feels as if your cellphone has increasingly been flooded with irritating robocalls, you are right. Here are a few practical steps for how to fix that problem.

Michelle Obama
Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS in July. —Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

6. Michelle Obama: ‘Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice’

Former first lady Michelle Obama critiqued women who voted for Trump while participating in a wide-ranging conversation at a local marketing conference in September. Read more.

Fans Gillette Stadium
Fans arrived to Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

5. When bottled water ran out, Gillette Stadium charged fans $4.50 for tap water

Advertisement

The New England Patriots found themselves in hot water on a Sunday in September after fans complained that they were asked to pay $4.50 for tap water at Gillette Stadium. Read more.

A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge. —Brian Snyder / Reuters

4. Massachusetts ranked as the No. 1 state in the country

U.S. News and World Report bestowed its top “Best States” honor upon Massachusetts, citing the Commonwealth’s continuing academic achievement, innovative health care system, and strong economy.

“Everyone should be proud that Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in health care access and public education for all citizens,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in response. “Our administration will continue to build on these accomplishments to bring more economic success to every corner of Massachusetts.” Read more.

Bill Belichick stands on the field before a game. —Jim Rogash/Getty Images

3. Bill Belichick draws mixed reaction for shirt with soldier and armed man in turban

Bill Belichick’s clothing choice over the years has achieved a certain cult status. However, the green cut-off T-shirt he was spotted wearing in July sparked reactions on social media for different reasons than usual. Read more.

261 Bib Retirement
Joann Flaminio (left), president of the Boston Athletic Association, unveils bib No. 261, which was retired earlier this year in honor of Kathrine Switzer (right). —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

2. Here’s why the bib number 261 at the Boston Marathon is so significant

In 1967, the bib number 261 at the Boston Marathon was assigned to “K.V. Switzer,” a 20-year-old journalism student at Syracuse University.

What race organizers presumably didn’t know (until the two-mile mark on April 19) was that the “K” stood for Kathrine. Read more.

Michelle Carter
Michelle Carter listens to testimony on June 8. —Charles Krupa / AP

1. Read the messages at the heart of the Michelle Carter suicide-by-text manslaughter trial

Michelle Carter, the young Plainville woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in August after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Read more.

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
12/01/2017 Boston - Ma- Massachusetts Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg (cq) spoke at a afternoon press-conference about the Bryon Hefner matter. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Politics
6 story lines to watch on Beacon Hill in 2018 December 30, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Local News
Police: Cruiser rear-ended by drunken driver December 30, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Local News
Despite minus 34 temp, couple gets engaged on Mount Washington December 30, 2017 | 10:34 AM
National News
Florida man accused of rigging door to electrocute pregnant wife December 29, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Firefighters help injured passengers off of a Mattapan High Speed MBTA Trolley after it crashed near Cedar Grove Station on Friday, December 29, 2017 in Wellesley. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)
Local News
16 taken to hospitals after trolleys collide in Boston December 29, 2017 | 3:50 PM
National News
Woman sues over nude photos taken of her on operating table December 29, 2017 | 2:38 PM
Local News
Vermont man arrested a week after 130 mph chase, crash December 29, 2017 | 2:06 PM
Local News
RI man with 24 dogs left in cold arrested for animal cruelty December 29, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Local News
Police charge Lowell man for driving drunk with daughters in car December 29, 2017 | 1:58 PM
The brutal cold isn’t stopping the L Street Brownies New Year’s swim in South Boston, which will be held Monday.
Local News
Polar plunges in Fall River, Yarmouth postponed amid freezing conditions December 29, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Bronx fire
National News
Child playing with stove caused Bronx fire that killed 12 December 29, 2017 | 11:04 AM
Local News
Case targets use of drug-sniffing dogs on prison visitors December 29, 2017 | 9:51 AM
National News
Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates December 29, 2017 | 9:31 AM
Local News
Ex-MIT professor denies attempting to swindle family December 29, 2017 | 9:18 AM
National News
Singer Joy Villa demands apology from Corey Lewandowski December 29, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Business
How Dr. Phil’s new addiction recovery venture trades on his TV show’s marketing clout December 29, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Local News
Woman pleads not guilty in death of 80-year-old man December 29, 2017 | 8:12 AM
Local News
Man arrested after showing up to claim marijuana shipment December 29, 2017 | 7:20 AM
McDonald's restaurant employee retires
Local News
Beloved McDonald's employee retires after 32 years December 29, 2017 | 6:04 AM
National News
Tightest security ever for New Year's after deadly attacks December 29, 2017 | 5:37 AM
Local News
2 injured as car barrels into home improvement store December 29, 2017 | 5:14 AM
Local News
Police: 2 minors injured in snowmobile crash December 29, 2017 | 5:11 AM
Roy Moore
Politics
Few options for Roy Moore as Alabama certifies Jones win December 29, 2017 | 4:02 AM
Mary Jude Smith cheers for President Donald Trump
Politics
Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend December 29, 2017 | 3:42 AM
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, from a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Politics
Trump says Russia inquiry makes U.S. 'look very bad' December 29, 2017 | 1:28 AM
Firefighters respond to a fire in the Bronx
National News
Bronx fire, city's worst in decades, kills at least 12 and injures more December 29, 2017 | 12:23 AM
John J. Donovan, Sr.
Local News
Former MIT prof who staged shooting now accused of forgery December 28, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Erica Garner
National News
Mom: Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter in coma December 28, 2017 | 5:45 PM
National News
Dr. Phil says he rescues people from addiction. Others say his show puts some guests’ health at risk December 28, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Keith Williams and Wesson Colas
Local News
2 men convicted in shooting death of innocent bystander December 28, 2017 | 4:27 PM