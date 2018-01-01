22-year-old dies after crashing car at entrance to Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man has been killed in a New Year’s Day crash at the entrance to Trinity College in Hartford.

WFSB-TV reports that the 22-year-old man died early Monday after he hit a brick column at the entrance.

Hartford Police say a woman and a 12-year-old child were also in the car and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not publicly identified him.

Police say he was speeding.