Man dies in New Hampshire crash; driver charged with DUI

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say alcohol appears to have played a role in a New Year’s Eve crash that killed a 58-year-old East Wakefield man who was riding in a car in the town of Milton.

Police say the driver of the northbound car on Route 125 lost control at around 10 p.m. Sunday and it rolled over near the exit 18 overpass.

The front-seat passenger, Donald Thomas, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver, 44-year-old Dianne Jenner, of East Wakefield, suffered minor injuries. She was arrested at the hospital and charged with felony aggravated driving while under the influence.

A phone number for Jenner could not be found.

The crash remains under investigation.