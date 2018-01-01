Man shot to death in Lawrence late Sunday night

A man believed to be in his twenties was shot to death in Lawrence on Sunday night, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Honda Odyssey in the area of 170 Reservoir St., Kimball-Monahan said. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon and officials have not received a positive identification of the victim, she said.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and Lawrence police are investigating the shooting. Officials do not know the motive of the shooting as of Monday afternoon, Kimball-Monahan said.