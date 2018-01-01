Police: Restaurant employee shot in Connecticut has died

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a worker who was shot inside a restaurant has died and they’re still looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.

Manchester Police said Monday that 36-year-old Norris Jackson, of East Hartford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

They say officers are looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the shooting at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant on Saturday in Manchester. Both are from Manchester.

Police say the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear, but it appeared the suspects knew the victim.

Authorities say Goolsby and Robitaille should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester Police.

An autopsy will be conducted on Jackson on Tuesday.