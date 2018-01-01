Woman, 77, dies in house fire in Littleton
LITTLETON — A 77-year-old woman died in a house blaze that broke out early Monday morning in Littleton, becoming the first fire fatality in Massachusetts in 2018, authorities said.
“Sadly, I am confirming that one adult has died in a fire in a single-family home at 315 King Street in Littleton,’’ said Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “One person escaped the fire and was taken to a hospital.’’
Fire officials said they were told a person was trapped inside when they arrived on the scene.
