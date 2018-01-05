Police say Connecticut man ripped heads off chickens in jealous rage

Hartford Courant,
5:50 AM

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man killed 20 chickens and ripped their heads from their bodies in a drunken, jealous rage on Christmas.

Milford police Officer Michael DeVito tells the Hartford Courant that the man was drinking with a friend when he saw social media pictures of his wife with other people. DeVito says the man became enraged and told his friend to drive to the homes of the people with his wife.

Police say he went to several locations, smashing car windows with an ax and killing the chickens with his bare hands.

The man and his friend are both facing charges including animal cruelty.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

