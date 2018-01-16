Man arrested after incident on Patriots train from Gillette

—MBTA Transit Police A 34-year-old Winthrop man was arrested early Sunday morning on the Patriots train from Gillette Stadium after the team’s 35-14 playoff win over the Tennessee Titans.

MBTA Transit Police officers on the train were alerted to a disturbance in another car at about 1 a.m., according to a department release. In the car, they allegedly found Tony Sillari “swinging his arms widly and screaming profanities while several other passengers were attempting to restrain him.”

Officers intervened and attempted to calm Sillari down but weren’t able to, police said. He was ordered off the train at the Dedham Corporate Center stop.

According to police, here’s what happened next:

As soon as the train set in motion, Sillari attempted to re-board and was hanging on by the door railing. The officers, fearing Sillari would fall off the moving train, attempted to pull him back into the train. Sillari resisted their efforts and attempted to pull the officer off the moving train. Ultimately Sillari was pulled back onto the train and placed in custody for Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing and Assaulting a Police Officer.

After the train arrived at Back Bay Station, officers transported Sillari to headquarters for booking.