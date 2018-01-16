Man arrested after incident on Patriots train from Gillette

By
5:20 PM

—MBTA Transit Police
A 34-year-old Winthrop man was arrested early Sunday morning on the Patriots train from Gillette Stadium after the team’s 35-14 playoff win over the Tennessee Titans.

MBTA Transit Police officers on the train were alerted to a disturbance in another car at about 1 a.m., according to a department release. In the car, they allegedly found Tony Sillari “swinging his arms widly and screaming profanities while several other passengers were attempting to restrain him.”

Officers intervened and attempted to calm Sillari down but weren’t able to, police said. He was ordered off the train at the Dedham Corporate Center stop.

According to police, here’s what happened next:

As soon as the train set in motion, Sillari attempted to re-board and was hanging on by the door railing. The officers, fearing Sillari would fall off the moving train, attempted to pull him back into the train. Sillari resisted their efforts and attempted to pull the officer off the moving train. Ultimately Sillari was pulled back onto the train and placed in custody for Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing and Assaulting a Police Officer.

After the train arrived at Back Bay Station, officers transported Sillari to headquarters for booking.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News New England Patriots Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Pedestrians cross the street by the Old State House in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Weather
Live updates: Here's when the snow will start, stop where you live January 16, 2018 | 3:08 PM
FILE — Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, in New York, Nov. 8, 2017. Bannon has been subpoenaed by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation into possible links between Trump’s associates and Russia, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Politics
Bannon is subpoenaed in Mueller's Russia investigation January 16, 2018 | 12:46 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
Yale settles with ex-student who says he was expelled over false sexual assault allegation January 16, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Politics
House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power January 16, 2018 | 9:38 AM
World News
Danish man charged with killing reporter on his submarine January 16, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Politics
Trump aides debate which version of vulgarity Trump uttered January 16, 2018 | 9:14 AM
The Providence Place Mall under construction in 1999.
Local News
Teen arrested in Rhode Island mall shooting January 16, 2018 | 9:02 AM
policelights
Local News
Man sought for 16 years captured at Methuen home January 16, 2018 | 8:13 AM
Local News
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries inside Dracut home January 16, 2018 | 7:27 AM
National News
Authorities: U Penn student stabbed more than 20 times January 16, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Local News
Officials: Plane runs into truck on taxiway, no injuries January 16, 2018 | 7:16 AM
Local News
Plane collides with parked truck on Logan Airport taxiway January 15, 2018 | 9:24 PM
Local News
1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Providence Place mall January 15, 2018 | 8:40 PM
An A380 at Logan, Jan. 26, 2017.
Travel
World’s largest passenger aircraft may cease production January 15, 2018 | 8:12 PM
National News
13 siblings, some shackled to beds, were held captive by parents, police say January 15, 2018 | 7:50 PM
This X-ray image provided by the attorney for Glenford Turner, of Bridgeport, Ct., shows a scalpel that Turner claims was left inside him after undergoing surgery in 2013 at a Veterans Administration hospital in Connecticut. The army veteran is suing the hospital after the scalpel was only discovered years later and he suffered from long-term abdominal pain. (Courtesy of FAXON Law Group via AP)
Local News
Army vet sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery January 15, 2018 | 1:08 PM
Local News
Train smashes plow truck in Vermont; no one hurt January 15, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Local News
Swollen rivers, ice jams around Connecticut lead to flooding January 15, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Local News
Athol man convicted of child rape faces sentencing January 15, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bernie Sanders
Local News
Sanders references Trump's vulgar comments at MLK event January 15, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Local News
Police: Woman driving wrong way on I-95 hits police cruiser January 15, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Local News
Warren calls Trump a ‘racist bully’ at Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast January 15, 2018 | 9:13 AM
mitt romney
Politics
Will Mitt Romney be an ally or adversary to President Trump? January 15, 2018 | 8:06 AM
lobster
World News
The Swiss consider the lobster. It feels pain, they decide. January 15, 2018 | 5:09 AM
National News
AP reporter recounts moments after Hawaii missile alert January 15, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Local News
Key question looms for King Memorial: Where to put it? January 15, 2018 | 12:01 AM
13fakenews -- A screenshot of the Maine Examiner's Facebook page to a linked article of a fake email. (Facebook)
Local News
In Maine, is GOP linked to flurry of anonymous attacks? January 15, 2018 | 12:01 AM
Politics
Senators who didn't recall Trump using vulgarity backtrack January 14, 2018 | 7:27 PM
What Bostonians Need to Know
What Bostonians need to know this week January 14, 2018 | 6:21 PM
Local News
Advisory panel to discuss shutdown of Pilgrim nuclear plant January 14, 2018 | 4:51 PM