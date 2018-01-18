Construction worker killed in while operating mini-excavator in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A construction worker has been killed in an accident at the site of a home renovation project.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports the 27-year-old man died Thursday while operating a mini-excavator. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said the man had been using the machine to dig out the home’s foundation when he was somehow pinned between it and a steel I-beam propping up the home.

The man had been working alone and was found by a co-worker at around 9:30 a.m.

His name wasn’t immediately released but Blodgett’s office said he worked for MD MacEachern Landscape and Construction in Manchester, Massachusetts.

The project involved lifting the home in order to build a basement underneath. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

