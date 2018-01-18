Construction worker killed in while operating mini-excavator in Gloucester

Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times,
6:01 PM

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A construction worker has been killed in an accident at the site of a home renovation project.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports the 27-year-old man died Thursday while operating a mini-excavator. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said the man had been using the machine to dig out the home’s foundation when he was somehow pinned between it and a steel I-beam propping up the home.

The man had been working alone and was found by a co-worker at around 9:30 a.m.

His name wasn’t immediately released but Blodgett’s office said he worked for MD MacEachern Landscape and Construction in Manchester, Massachusetts.

The project involved lifting the home in order to build a basement underneath. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

___

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
'We will not stay silent. This is not acceptable' January 18, 2018 | 5:11 PM
Jacob Wirth Co. (Boston) Michele McDonald
Restaurants
One of Boston's oldest restaurants is up for sale January 18, 2018 | 4:54 PM
06mgm - Rendering of the proposed MGM Springfield resort - view of State Street and MGM Way. (MGM Resorts)
Local News
Springfield's casino has opened its first building January 18, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Rendering of Suffolk Downs site from City of Boston Amazon HQ bid ( Credit: City of Boston )
Local News
Boston on Amazon's short list, other Massachusetts sites out January 18, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Local News
N.H. mom tells cops her son is dead, leads them on 2-state chase January 18, 2018 | 1:08 PM
Local News
Police: Sex offender broke no laws by photographing kids in Maine January 18, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Local News
3 survive after snowmobile plunges into icy Maine pond January 18, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Business
New Hampshire governor: 'We always knew' bid for Amazon was a long shot January 18, 2018 | 10:58 AM
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon announced Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that it has narrowed down its potential site for a second headquarters in North America to 20 metropolitan areas, mainly on the East Coast.
Local News
Maine is out of the running for Amazon's 2nd headquarters January 18, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Local News
BU study: CTE can begin soon after head injury, even in teens January 18, 2018 | 10:00 AM
President Donald Trump, during an appearance with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, at the White House in Washington, Jan.16, 2018. Trump on Tuesday falsely claimed via Twitter that his approval ratings with black Americans has doubled, apparently crediting a segment on ÒFox & Friends.Ó
Politics
Trump tries to protect medical providers who oppose abortion January 18, 2018 | 9:55 AM
amazon map
Business
Boston and 19 other cities among finalists for Amazon's second headquarters January 18, 2018 | 9:07 AM
FILE -- White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, looks on as President Donald Trump meets with members of Congress to discuss immigration policy, at the White House, Jan. 9, 2018. Two Democratic lawmakers said that Kelly, in a Jan. 17 meeting, called Trump’s promise to build a wall on the Mexican border “not fully informed” and said that the president has “evolved” on the issue of immigration.
Politics
Trump was not 'fully informed' in campaign vows on wall, chief of staff says January 18, 2018 | 8:26 AM
In this Oct. 13, 2017, filephoto, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Politics
Outside experts: Trump’s physical revealed serious heart concerns January 18, 2018 | 8:12 AM
policelights
Local News
Headless chickens found in Connecticut courtroom January 18, 2018 | 8:10 AM
Business
Bain & Co. founder Bill Bain dies at age 80 January 18, 2018 | 8:00 AM
In this Oct. 29, 2011, image made from a video provided by A Elvis Chapel, David Allen Turpin, left, and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, right, celebrate a renewal of their wedding vows with Elvis impersonator Kent Ripley in Las Vegas. The couple was arrested Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, after authorities found their malnourished children in their home in suburban Perris, Calif., 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The couples' children were so emaciated the older ones still looked like children.
National News
Grandparents shocked by reports of 13 starved grandchildren in California January 18, 2018 | 7:07 AM
Local News
Residual delays expected on the Green Line after power is restored January 18, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Local News
Police: Maine man dead following crashed caused by bad weather January 18, 2018 | 5:20 AM
Local News
Indictment: N.H. man attempted to pour cleaner in woman's mouth January 18, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Local News
Armed robbery suspect dies in crash during police chase in Randolph January 18, 2018 | 2:05 AM
Local News
Investigators say wood stove caused fatal Westwood house fire January 18, 2018 | 2:03 AM
Politics
What happens when the government shuts down January 18, 2018 | 1:11 AM
Local News
For judge, these immigrants in US are like Jews fleeing Nazis January 18, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Vistaprint CEO feels ‘empathy and sadness’ over religious pamphlets sent to gay couple January 17, 2018 | 9:24 PM
Politics
Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles January 17, 2018 | 9:03 PM
Entertainment
Ellen Pompeo reveals how she negotiated her $20 million salary January 17, 2018 | 7:27 PM
National News
DOE staffer claims retaliation over photos of secret meeting January 17, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Crime
'Psychic' who made $3.5 million for exorcisms sentenced for tax evasion January 17, 2018 | 7:16 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. A prestigious scientific panel is recommending that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate the “entirely preventable” 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths in the United States each year.
Politics
Science panel backs lower drunken driving threshold January 17, 2018 | 3:41 PM