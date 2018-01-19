Texas outlaws allegedly came to Boston for Celtics game — and stayed to commit crimes
A band of Texas outlaws traveled to Boston in May for a Celtics playoff game, then launched a two-day crime spree, using crowbars and a sledgehammer to steal safes and ATM machines full of cash, a Suffolk County prosecutor said Thursday.
“They know what they’re doing,’’ Andrew Doherty said during an arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court for one of the suspects, Fredrick D. Williams, a 29-year-old Texan with a lengthy criminal record. “These men act as if this is their business.’’
Williams pleaded not guilty to 27 breaking-and-entering and larceny-related charges stemming from the brazen scheme. He and four associates allegedly stole three vehicles and broke into six stores in Greater Boston on May 18 and 19.
