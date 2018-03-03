Search resuming for Vermont hiker who fell through ice

Sunrise at Stowe. –Greg Burke
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The search continues for a hiker who fell through the ice near Bingham Falls in Vermont.

Officials say two people were hiking Friday near the falls when one fell through the ice on Friday on the West Branch of the Little River in Stowe. A rescue effort continued until nightfall. On Saturday, the effort was shifting to a recovery operation.

Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull said the preliminary report indicates the person who fell through the ice didn’t resurface. The other person called for help.

Authorities have not identified the missing hiker. Bingham Falls is just off Mountain Road, close to Stowe Mountain Resort.

