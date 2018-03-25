Chris Herren is opening a wellness center in Massachusetts

The former Celtics star and Fall River native is launching the center to help people combat addiction.

Color Daily -- Celtic Chris Herrrer Drives past Wizard Defender Library Tag 11172000 SPORTS
Former Celtics guard Chris Herren drives during a game in 2000. –File
AP,
2:19 PM

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Former NBA star Chris Herren is launching a wellness center aimed at helping people prevent and break free of substance abuse.

Herren says his new venture, Herren Wellness, will offer life skills coaching, educational workshops, and fitness and nutrition advice.

The native of Fall River is setting up the center in Seekonk, Massachusetts, just over the border from Rhode Island.

Herren was a high school standout and a star at Boston College and Fresno State University before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets. He later played for the Celtics and also played seven seasons internationally.

Herren himself has been in recovery since 2008. He launched a nonprofit in 2011 to provide resources for substance abuse education and treatment.

TOPICS: Local Celtics Basketball Opioid Crisis
