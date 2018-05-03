Yawkey Way signs come down outside Fenway Park

Boston officials voted to have the street revert to its original name, Jersey Street.

BOSTON, MA - 5/03/2018: BACK to Jersey Street from Yawkey Way (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
–David L Ryan/Globe Staff
AP,
May 3, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — New street signs have gone up on the road outside Fenway Park, formally dropping the name of a former Red Sox owner over allegations that he was a racist who resisted signing black players.

The street had been known as Yawkey Way since 1977, honoring former owner Tom Yawkey. Under his ownership, the Red Sox were the last team in Major League Baseball to field a black player.

Boston officials voted last week to have the street revert to its original name, Jersey Street. Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh tells The Boston Globe the signage was changed early morning Thursday to minimize traffic disruptions.

A charity named for Yawkey has requested the signs and plaques honoring him. The group opposed the name change, saying it was based on a “false narrative.”

