Police: Third suspect in break-in at Rob Gronkowski’s home is caught

02/06/2018 Foxboro Ma--New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski (cq) had his home broken into , while he was away at the Super Bowl. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
The home of New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/File
AP,
5:10 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Rob Gronkowsi’s house while the New England Patriots star was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said Thursday that 26-year-old Shane Denn was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Maine. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Baker says authorities will seek to have Denn extradited to Massachusetts.

Two other men, Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida, have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the February break-in.

Authorities earlier recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and rare coins allegedly stolen from one of Gronkowski’s roommates.

Three handguns belonging to the roommate have not been recovered.

Denn also was wanted in connection with several other attempted robberies in Massachusetts.

