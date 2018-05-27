Worcester teen found fatally shot

The Springfield (Mass.) Republican,
11:04 AM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A teen has been killed in what is Worcester’s first homicide of 2018.

Worcester police say authorities found a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound on Holland Road overnight.

MassLive.com reports the unnamed teen was with friends when he was shot.

This is the first homicide by firearm in more than a year in Worcester.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, and have yet to arrest a suspect.

