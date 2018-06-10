Man faces cruelty charges after running over Canada geese

Canada geese are
A man ran over geese not unlike this one Sunday morning. –David L. Ryan / Globe Staff
AP,
June 10, 2018

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who authorities say ran over geese with his car as they crossed a road has been charged with animal cruelty.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection police say 70-year-old Moses Wilson called Waterbury police and confessed to running over the geese Sunday morning.

Witnesses say two cars had stopped to allow the geese to cross when Wilson passed the vehicles on the shoulder and ran over several goslings, killing at least one. The car’s license plate number was given to police.

Wilson, of Waterbury, also was charged with illegal taking of waterfowl, taking waterfowl during closed season and passing on the right. He was released after posting a bond and is to appear in court June 20. It’s not known if he’s retained a lawyer.

