Massachusetts woman among injured in fatal Maine crash; 7-year-old killed

A Woburn woman was behind the wheel of a car that was hit by another driver Saturday in Berwick, Maine, causing a deadly accident that killed four people — including a 7-year-old boy, police said.

The 46-year-old Massachusetts woman was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer around 1:31 p.m. on Portland Street when her car was hit by a 1994 Honda Civic that slid into her path when the man driving it lost control, Berwick police said in a statement.

The two vehicles collided, killing three people in the Honda, including the 31-year-old driver of Buxton, Maine; a 29-year-old man; and a 7-year-old boy, police said. A 73-year-old woman riding in the Ford was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.