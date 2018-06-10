FROM

More than 1,600 attempt to set Guinness record for moose call in Maine

Roger Lambert belched out a moose call.
Roger Lambert belched out a moose call. –Main Street Skowhegan / File photo
By
June 10, 2018

It was a-moose-ing, to say the least.

In an attempt to set a Guinness World Record, more than 1,600 people belched out their best moose call in chorus for at least 30 seconds on Saturday at a moose festival in Maine.

“I’m an old moose caller and an old moose man and it was pretty gratifying,’’ said Roger Lambert, who led the call at the three-day Skowhegan Moose Festival, in a phone interview with the Globe on Sunday.

TOPICS: Local Maine Animals
