Suspected drunk driver charged in three-car crash that killed 63-year-old

A New Hampshire man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested after instigating a three-car crash on Route 3 in Chelmsford that killed a 63-year-old man early Sunday, State Police said.

Christopher Thompson, 38, of Nashua, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a state highway traffic violation, police said in a statement.

Thompson was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta when he rear-ended a 1996 Toyota Camry being driven by a 63-year-old man from Hudson, N.H., in the northbound middle travel lane around 1:24 a.m. Thompson’s Jetta was disabled in the middle lane while the Camry came to a stop across both the right and breakdown lanes, perpendicular to the direction of travel.