Hyannis man charged for allegedly striking police officers in West Yarmouth

AP,
June 11, 2018

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts felon has been arrested on counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Police say 35-year-old Jarred Adkins of Hyannis was arrested when he repeatedly walked into oncoming traffic on Route 28, and then struck two officers as they tried to subdue him.

The arrest happened at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when police found Adkins near Timmy’s Roast Beef of West Yarmouth with cuts on his body, and identified him as the man who had been on the road.

Police say they were forced to place him in a cell without completing booking due to his uncooperative behavior. Adkins had been wanted on an active warrant out of Cherokee Village, Arkansas. He is being held on $500 cash bail. An attorney for Adkins could not be immediately identified.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
Republicans reluctant to criticize Trump's actions abroad June 11, 2018 | 7:04 PM
Local
Police identify 4 killed in southern Maine crash June 11, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Local
Child rapist who was set for release denies new allegations June 11, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Politics
At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue June 11, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Local
Maine town works to save statue of famous harbor seal Andre June 11, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Media
Globe to drop lawsuit against former Boston.com editor June 11, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Politics
Democratic lawmaker challenges Pruitt on EPA public records June 11, 2018 | 4:35 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston, center, marches alongside dozens of mayors from around the country during the 2018 Boston Pride Parade on June 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 300 mayors are in town for the United States Conference of Mayors. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Politics
How worried should LGBT rights advocates be about this ballot question in Massachusetts? June 11, 2018 | 3:30 PM
ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 06: Joe Kennedy III speaks during a Remembrace and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy event taking place at Arlington National Cemetery on June 6, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights )
Politics
Joe Kennedy III says his vote on a nuclear weapons proposal was an 'honest mistake' June 11, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Colby Dion Arrest
Local
Police: North Andover man choked another guest at a New Hampshire wedding reception June 11, 2018 | 2:06 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, motorists travel on Rte. 11 south of Patten, Maine, near the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Road signs directing motorists to the national monument are going to be installed now that Republican Gov. Paul LePage has relented in his opposition to the signs on Interstate 95 and state roads leading to the Mount Katahdin region. The Maine Department of Transportation will allow signs to be manufactured and installed now that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended keeping the monument and a renewed request has been submitted by the superintendent for the federal land, the governor's office said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Politics
As Australia and the Oscars go, so goes Maine? June 11, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Politics
Fed watchers await rate forecast with a hike all but certain June 11, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Kerrick Pierce Arrest
Local
Man arrested in connection to severe beating of passenger on a Red Line train June 11, 2018 | 12:10 PM
A coyote was spotted wandering through Mattapan, alarming local residents and causing a lockdown at a nearby school.The coyote is pictured in a backyard near Flint Street by the Mildred Middle School.
Local
Police: Coyote bites teen, leaving him hospitalized June 11, 2018 | 11:48 AM
policelights
Local
Police identify Rhode Island man who was electrocuted while painting June 11, 2018 | 11:42 AM
policelights
Local
1 dead, 1 facing OUI charge after 3-car crash in Massachusetts June 11, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Obituaries
'Her death was unforeseen and tragic' June 11, 2018 | 11:34 AM
boys rescued man from walden pond
Local
2 young boys rescue man from Walden Pond June 11, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Politics
Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute June 11, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Local
Cape Cod man gets life sentence for fatally stabbing wife June 11, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Politics
Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges June 11, 2018 | 10:37 AM
In this March 1, 2018 photo, Michael Leonor smokes marijuana in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Francisco plans to issue more permits for marijuana smoking lounges this year after health officials finalize updated regulations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Local
Will cannabis cafes ever open in Massachusetts? June 11, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Trump takes more swipes at Canada after arrival in Singapore June 11, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump ignores strong points in US trade June 11, 2018 | 12:20 AM
Joshua Granger.
Local
Police say 2 men were fighting on a Vermont bridge. One fell to his death, the other is charged with murder. June 11, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Roger Lambert belched out a moose call.
Local
More than 1,600 attempt to set Guinness record for moose call in Maine June 10, 2018 | 9:32 PM
Crime
5 shot as 'gunbattle' erupts at North Hollywood party June 10, 2018 | 7:57 PM
Canada geese are
Local
Man faces cruelty charges after running over Canada geese June 10, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Local
Suspected drunk driver charged in three-car crash June 10, 2018 | 6:17 PM
The scene of the fatal car accident Saturday on Portland Street in Berwick, Maine.
Local
Massachusetts woman among injured in fatal Maine crash; 7-year-old killed June 10, 2018 | 4:53 PM