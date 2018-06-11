Man arrested in connection to severe beating of passenger on a Red Line train

Kerrick Pierce. —Transit police

Police say a Pembroke man has been arrested and charged in connection to the aggravated assault and battery of passenger onboard a Red Line train in May.

Transit police said in a statement that 23-year-old Kerrick Pierce was arrested on Friday, after authorities asked for the public’s help identifying suspects in the May 28 attack.

The assault occurred between the Broadway and Andrew MBTA stations when Pierce and two other men and a woman allegedly began harassing another passenger and his girlfriend, The Boston Globe reports. According to the newspaper, the group began beating the passenger when he asked that they leave his girlfriend alone. His injuries were so severe they required surgery.

Transit police said the investigation into the assault is ongoing and that additional arrests and charges are expected.

“We are extremely grateful for all the tips that came in,” the department said. “They were invaluable!!”

PLEASE take a good look at these persons of interest RE: Assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Recognize them ? Contact us. Follow link for further. #MBTA https://t.co/L4WpAabBwx pic.twitter.com/cGQLrsJinF — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 1, 2018