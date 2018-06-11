Police: North Andover man choked another guest at a New Hampshire wedding reception

Officers responded to a report of a fight at Sayde’s Bar and Grill in Salem on Sunday.

By
2:06 PM
Colby Dion Arrest
Colby Dion —Salem police

A 24-year-old man from North Andover, Massachusetts, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a fellow guest at a wedding reception in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Colby Dion is charged with one count of domestic violence, simple assault and one count of resisting arrest, according to police in Salem, New Hampshire. He was released on $1,000 bail and was set to be arraigned Monday.

The department said officers responded to Sayde’s Bar and Grill in town around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a “fight involving several people described as wearing suits and dresses.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the 24-year-old had choked another guest at the wedding reception, and, when he was confronted by others attending the party, he ran into the nearby woods.  

Advertisement

“Officers set up a perimeter and called in the assistance of the Salem Police K9 unit,” police said. “Officer Daniel Nelson and K9 Trigger quickly responded and began to look for the suspect.”

Dion was located “within several minutes” and taken into custody.

TOPICS: Local Crime New Hampshire Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston, center, marches alongside dozens of mayors from around the country during the 2018 Boston Pride Parade on June 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 300 mayors are in town for the United States Conference of Mayors. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Politics
Should transgender rights advocates in Massachusetts be worried this November? June 11, 2018 | 3:30 PM
ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 06: Joe Kennedy III speaks during a Remembrace and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy event taking place at Arlington National Cemetery on June 6, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights )
Politics
Joe Kennedy III says his vote on a nuclear weapons proposal was an 'honest mistake' June 11, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Politics
Fed watchers await rate forecast with a hike all but certain June 11, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Kerrick Pierce Arrest
Local
Man arrested in connection to severe beating of passenger on a Red Line train June 11, 2018 | 12:10 PM
A coyote was spotted wandering through Mattapan, alarming local residents and causing a lockdown at a nearby school.The coyote is pictured in a backyard near Flint Street by the Mildred Middle School.
Local
Police: Coyote bites teen, leaving him hospitalized June 11, 2018 | 11:48 AM
policelights
Local
Police identify Rhode Island man who was electrocuted while painting June 11, 2018 | 11:42 AM
policelights
Local
1 dead, 1 facing OUI charge after 3-car crash in Massachusetts June 11, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Obituaries
Read the obituary for Kayla Escalante, whose body was found in Springfield June 11, 2018 | 11:34 AM
boys rescued man from walden pond
Local
2 young boys rescue man from Walden Pond June 11, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Politics
Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute June 11, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Local
Cape Cod man gets life sentence for fatally stabbing wife June 11, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Politics
Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges June 11, 2018 | 10:37 AM
In this March 1, 2018 photo, Michael Leonor smokes marijuana in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Francisco plans to issue more permits for marijuana smoking lounges this year after health officials finalize updated regulations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Local
Will cannabis cafes ever open in Massachusetts? June 11, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Trump takes more swipes at Canada after arrival in Singapore June 11, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump ignores strong points in US trade June 11, 2018 | 12:20 AM
Joshua Granger.
Local
Police say 2 men were fighting on a Vermont bridge. One fell to his death, the other is charged with murder. June 11, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Roger Lambert belched out a moose call.
Local
More than 1,600 attempt to set Guinness record for moose call in Maine June 10, 2018 | 9:32 PM
Crime
5 shot as 'gunbattle' erupts at North Hollywood party June 10, 2018 | 7:57 PM
Canada geese are
Local
Man faces cruelty charges after running over Canada geese June 10, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Local
Suspected drunk driver charged in three-car crash June 10, 2018 | 6:17 PM
The scene of the fatal car accident Saturday on Portland Street in Berwick, Maine.
Local
Massachusetts woman among injured in fatal Maine crash; 7-year-old killed June 10, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Mayor Martin J. Walsh
Local
Mayors pledge to uphold transgender protections June 10, 2018 | 4:49 PM
FILE - The motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Shangri-la Hotel in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. leader Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. “Fox & Friends” co-host Abby Huntsman on Sunday accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of “two dictators.” She later apologized on air for what she had said.
Politics
Fox News host calls President Trump a dictator, apologizes June 10, 2018 | 4:23 PM
Local
Massachusetts to hire 5 new federal prosecutors June 10, 2018 | 2:33 PM
National
80-story 3 World Trade Center to open after years of delays June 10, 2018 | 2:22 PM
Local
Worcester man investigated for child porn possession June 10, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Local
Roxbury man charged in connection to house party shooting June 10, 2018 | 12:47 PM
A North Atlantic right whale swimming in Cape Cod Bay, near Duxbury, Mass., in 2015.
Local
Bill aims to spark ideas to save North Atlantic right whales June 10, 2018 | 11:34 AM
PA
National
Report on Pennsylvania priest abuse to be most extensive yet June 10, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Local
Activist groups plan week of action on $15 minimum wage, paid leave June 10, 2018 | 10:59 AM