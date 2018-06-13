Jury finds Red Sox not negligent in case of woman injured by foul ball at Fenway Park

A Suffolk County jury Wednesday found the Boston Red Sox and their principal owner, John W. Henry, weren’t negligent in a case involving a Brookline woman injured by a foul ball at Fenway Park in 2014.

Civil jurors in Suffolk Superior Court sided with the Red Sox and Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe, by rendering a verdict of no negligence in the lawsuit brought by Stephanie Taubin, according to the clerk’s office.

A lawyer for Taubin, 49, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Taubin was in the area above home plate at a Red Sox home game in June 2014 when she was struck by a foul ball, which caused facial fractures and neurological damage, according to her complaint.