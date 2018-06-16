Patriots players to moderate district attorney candidates’ talk

AP,
June 16, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Three New England Patriots players will lead a discussion about the criminal justice system with candidates for Suffolk district attorney.

The discussion Tuesday with five people running for the top prosecutor post will be moderated by the Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty, his brother and cornerback Jason McCourty and special teams ace Matt Slater.

The athletes are part of the Players Coalition, a group of NFL athletes that formed to advocate policies to further social and racial equality.

The event will be held at a Boston middle school.

The candidates participating are Evandro Carvalho, Linda Champion, Shannon McAuliffe, Rachel Rollins and Michael Maloney.

Devin McCourty says Suffolk County must elect a prosecutor who will “work with the people they represent to create a fairer criminal justice system that works for everyone.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local Patriots Massachusetts Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
An organizer speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico.
Politics
Immigrants fleeing gangs prefer taking chance for US asylum June 16, 2018 | 9:13 PM
Barbara Barca, right, a survivor of the stampede at a crowded nightclub, cries as she leaves police headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Venezuela's government says 17 people were killed early Saturday after a tear gas device was set off during a nightclub brawl in the capital, leading hundreds of people to flee.
Crime
17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club June 16, 2018 | 5:27 PM
A crash occurred on Interstate 93 Saturday morning.
Local
Taunton woman killed after leaving car that crashed on highway June 16, 2018 | 4:19 PM
This undated photo provided by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce shows Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
Local
Region braces for heat blast, schools considering closing June 16, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Boston common
Local
Abortion opponents to gather on Boston Common for annual "March for Life" June 16, 2018 | 12:44 PM
State house
Local
On Beacon Hill, tense wait for SJC 'millionaire tax' ruling June 16, 2018 | 11:39 AM
provided by Tracy Walnista
Local
Coyote scoops up pet dog from backyard of home, disappears June 16, 2018 | 11:14 AM
Politics
Bernie Sanders declining to help son in race fits pattern June 16, 2018 | 10:53 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on FBI, phantom law on migrant kids June 16, 2018 | 9:45 AM
Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort jailed ahead of trial June 16, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Local
New Hampshire man dies in crash with tractor-trailer June 16, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Local
New Hampshire Diocese raises $65,000 for hurricane relief June 16, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Local
Governor wants to know if wind turbines 'truly' help Maine June 16, 2018 | 8:17 AM
python
World
7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman June 16, 2018 | 7:54 AM
National
China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish June 16, 2018 | 5:48 AM
Politics
Trump grumbles that North Korea deal not earning wide praise June 16, 2018 | 1:04 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims exoneration from report June 16, 2018 | 1:01 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump assails Dems for his own migrant policy June 16, 2018 | 12:59 AM
Politics
Summit does not deal with North Korea's hacking June 16, 2018 | 12:54 AM
Politics
Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort jailed ahead of trial June 16, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Politics
White House: Trump supports GOP leaders' immigration bill June 16, 2018 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Figures show about 2,000 minors separated from families June 16, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Politics
Both Trump, critics find things to like in watchdog report June 16, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Local
Two men critically injured in Brockton crash June 15, 2018 | 11:57 PM
Media
Globe, after extensive review, suspends columnist June 15, 2018 | 7:17 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims exoneration from report June 15, 2018 | 6:15 PM
Politics
Top WH legislative aide Marc Short to exit this summer June 15, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Local
Man charged with running brothel in Allston June 15, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Local
Man fled hospital nude, attacked homeowner with hammer June 15, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Politics
NIH ends alcohol study, citing funding, credibility problems June 15, 2018 | 5:13 PM