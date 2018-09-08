Road race in memory of Massachusetts marine scheduled

Thomas J. Sullivan was one of five service members killed in attacks on military facilities on July 16, 2015.

Hundreds gathered in Foxborough Common on uly 26, 2015 for a candle-lit vigil and service in honor of the five military service people killed in Chattanooga, TN. One of the dead was Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan from Hampden, MA.
Hundreds gathered in Foxborough Common on uly 26, 2015 for a candle-lit vigil and service in honor of the five military service people killed in Chattanooga, TN. One of the dead was Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan from Hampden, MA. –Dina Rudick / Globe Staff
AP
3:37 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A charity road race in memory of a Massachusetts Marine killed in the 2015 terrorist shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is scheduled for this weekend.

The annual Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan 5K Remembrance Run is scheduled for Sunday in his hometown of Springfield.

The event starts at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant, long associated with Sullivan’s family. A two-mile walk is also included.

Race proceeds will benefit the Sgt. Sullivan Scholarship Fund and Galaxy Council support of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

Sullivan was one of five service members killed in attacks on military facilities on July 16, 2015. The gunman was killed by police.

Sullivan grew up in Springfield and attended Cathedral High School.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime
