New Hampshire man dies after climbing atop N.Y. train following Red Sox-Yankees game

A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after he climbed atop a train traveling through Westchester County, New York, and was apparently electrocuted by overhead electrical wires, officials said.

MTA Metro-North Railroad officials identified the man to Boston.com as Michael Vigeant, 24, of Hudson.

Vigeant had left Yankee Stadium — where the Red Sox had just lost to the Yankees — less than an hour before the incident in Mamroneck, New York, The Journal News, a newspaper that covers that region, reports.

“Our sympathies go to the family during this very difficult time,” Nancy Gamerman, a spokeswoman for Metro-North wrote in an email Friday. “The incident is under investigation and we will release further information when it is available.”

A New Haven, Connecticut, bound train stopped around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday between stations in Larchmont and Mamroneck because of a power issue, according to MTA officials. A preliminary review of the scene showed a man — later identified as Vigeant — tried to climb atop the train and had come in contact with overhead wires.

Vigeant was aboard the train with his brother, and the pair, together, both wearing Red Sox gear, attempted to get atop the car but a conductor was able to stop Vigeant’s brother, an eyewitness told the News.

Passengers on the train who were first responders performed CPR on Vigeant, who later died at a hospital, the newspaper reports.

The emergency created heavy delays on the railroad line, with passengers from that train reaching New Haven nearly two hours late, according to the News.

MTA police are investigating the incident.