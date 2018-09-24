Maine man dies in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

A Maine man died in a crash after police say his Honda CR-V was stopped in the middle of one of the I-95 northbound lanes in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

State police were called to the scene at 7:50 p.m. for reports of a “serious” crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a news release.

When troopers arrived, they found that the crash actually involved both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway.

Siow Chang, 56, of Falmouth, died from his injuries during the crash.

Three other vehicles were also involved.

Eero Ruuttila, 67, of Morrill, Maine, was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma with Liana Eastman, 66, also of Morrill. Ruuttila was unable to stop the Tacoma in time when he came upon Chang’s stopped Honda, according to police, and struck the back of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The force of the crash sent the Honda careening over the median and into southbound traffic.

The Honda then struck a 2016 Ford Transit operated by Jennifer Spinneli, 34, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, with Anthony Bolton, 26, of Revere, Massachusetts.

The Transit then crashed into a 2006 Ford Escape operated by Wayne Fritz, 82, of Seabrook, New Hampshire with passenger Mary Fritz, 82, also of Seabrook, police said.

Besides Chang, all of the other operators and passengers were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation into the crash closed both sides of I-95 for “several hours,” according to police.