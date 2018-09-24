Connecticut man dies after fall down 250-foot waterfall in N.H.

The man was camping with a friend, who recovered his body from the brook.

19roadtrips - Ride the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway for great mountain views. (Brenda Rudinsky/NHDTTD)
The Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram. –Brenda Rudinsky / NHDTTD, File
By
4:16 PM

A camping trip turned deadly when a Connecticut man reportedly fell down a 250-foot waterfall on Cannon Mountain.

Zachariah Peterson, 23, of Jewett City, Connecticut, fell around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports.

Peterson and his friend, Garrett Gralton, had decided to camp on a ledge near the top of a waterfall along Tram Brook, Fish and Game Lt. James Kneeland told the newspaper on Sunday. That was around sunset.

“I think they were just looking for a place off the beaten path to set up a tent,” Kneeland said.

Officials believe alcohol could have been involved in the incident, according to the Associated Press

Advertisement

Kneeland said the two friends drank “a considerable amount” that evening. He described the area where they were camping, which is not authorized for the activity, as “very slick,” according to the Union Leader.

After Peterson fell, Gralton reportedly pulled his friend from the brook, which parallels the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram.

Kneeland said Gralton had to cover some “really rugged terrain” to get help, all without shoes on. He eventually flagged down a motorist.

“When you’re looking for a place to tent or camp, it’s probably better to just use one of the legal campgrounds that are located in and around the White Mountains,” Kneeland told the Union Leader. “They’re developed for a reason — on level ground in areas that are much safe than what these two encountered.”

TOPICS: Local New Hampshire Connecticut
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local
One mariner killed, another injured in attack aboard a fishing vessel September 24, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Quincy, MA - 9/15/2018 - Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd during a town hall meeting at Quincy High School on Saturday, September 15, 2018. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants Mass. residents to get out the vote in nearby out-of-state districts September 24, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Politics
Employers giving paid leave getting tax credits in new law September 24, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Boston, MA - 9/23/2018 - Boston police special operations truck and officers, on West Springfield st. The scene of a police officer shot. Suspect barricaded. 89 West Springfield st South End neighborhood of Boston (John Cetrino for The Boston Globe)
Local
What we know about the shooting of a Boston police officer in the South End September 24, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Local
ATV crash in Massachusetts leaves one teenager dead, another injured September 24, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Politics
Fed's 3rd hike this year expected despite rising trade risks September 24, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Politics
Rosenstein to meet Trump Thursday as job hangs in balance September 24, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Politics
Trump: No statehood for Puerto Rico with critics in office September 24, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Local
Stow man dies after medical issue causes Northborough crash, police say September 24, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Local
19-year-old woman dies in I-495 crash early Sunday morning September 24, 2018 | 10:10 AM
woman shark bite bahamas
Local
A Mass. woman was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas September 24, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Politics
The Latest: Ford willing to meet individually with senators September 24, 2018 | 7:49 AM
Politics
Republicans launch full-scale save-Kavanaugh campaign September 24, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Politics
Inside Democrats' struggle with the Kavanaugh accusation September 24, 2018 | 2:10 AM
Politics
Congress set to keep gov't open, delay action on border wall September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on judges, 'plummeting' poverty September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Politics
Some farmers worry Trump's bailout checks won't be enough September 24, 2018 | 1:18 AM
Politics
Congress considering nearly $1.7B Florence relief package September 23, 2018 | 3:00 PM
pittsfield map
Local
Sex trafficking trial expected to get underway in Mass. September 23, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Politics
Major flooding lingering more than a week after Florence September 23, 2018 | 1:16 PM
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, BHS Register editors, from left, Julia Shannon-Grillo, Halle Newman, Nataleigh Noble and Jenna Peterson stand outside the Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt. The students stood up to censorship in their student newspaper and won. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local
Vermont high school journalists stand up to censorship and win September 23, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Boston City Hall
Local
Activists plan climate preparedness week in Boston September 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
The Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood in Portland Maine.
Local
After 84 years, 2 nuns are leaving Portland monastery; moving to NH September 23, 2018 | 12:23 PM
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.
Local
Federal regulators to meet on proposed sale of Mass. nuke plant after closing September 23, 2018 | 11:53 AM
You can get free bananas in Boston on Tuesday.
National
$18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to Texas prison September 23, 2018 | 11:50 AM
National
3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US September 23, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Politics
The Latest: Committee to look into second woman's accusation September 23, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Local
Man shot in Jamaica Plain Saturday night dies September 23, 2018 | 9:53 AM
Politics
As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won't be enough September 23, 2018 | 8:28 AM
Politics
As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges September 23, 2018 | 1:20 AM