A man spat in a pregnant woman’s face after she wouldn’t pay his MBTA fare, police say

MBTA Transit Police are attempting to identify the man pictured above. —MBTA Transit Police

A man spat in a 32-year-old pregnant woman’s face earlier this month at the Andrew Square MBTA station in South Boston after she ignored his shouts to pay his fare, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Authorities are now looking to identify the man, who allegedly tried to intimidate the woman into paying his fare around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.

After the woman ignored the man’s shouts, she proceeded through the gates—at which time he evaded the fare and spat in her face, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the man to contact them.