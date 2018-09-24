A Massachusetts woman was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas

The 32-year-old suffered “severe trauma” to her left hand.

A Massachusetts woman suffered “severe trauma” to her left hand on Sunday when she was attacked by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas, ABC News reports.

The 32-year-old, who has not been named by authorities, was transported by air ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where surgeons were reportedly working to save her fingers, according to WPLG Local 10.

According to the local station, the woman told rescuers she had just speared a hogfish off the coast of Treasure Cay and was ascending back to a private boat when she was attacked by the blacktip shark.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Abaco Crash Fire Rescue Chief Colin Albury told the station. “It’s just one of those things where she was spearfishing and the shark came from nowhere.”

Albury said the main concern was to get the woman, who he described as “a real tough lady, but in severe pain, naturally, due to the mutilation of her hand,” back to a trauma surgeon.

The woman has a vacation home in the Treasure Cay area of Abaco Island and is an experienced spearfisher, ABC News reports.

“A lot of people don’t realize when you’re spearfishing grouper, hogfish, they give off a sound when they are injured and that sound is like ringing the dinner bell for the sharks,” Albury told WPLG Local 10.

The rescue official told ABC News it was the first shark attack in Treasure Cay this year.

