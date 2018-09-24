UMass fraternity charged after student got alcohol poisoning

Officials say the Theta Mu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was charged this week with hazing and procuring alcohol for a minor.

AP,
September 24, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been indicted about a year after a student suffered alcohol poisoning.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office says the Theta Mu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was charged this week with hazing and procuring alcohol for a minor. Office spokeswoman Mary Carey tells The Boston Globe the charges come after a fall 2017 incident in which a student was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.

Activities at the chapter were suspended after the incident. A university spokesman says UMass officials will now look into whether the chapter violated the Code of Student Conduct.

Advertisement

The national Pi Kappa Alpha organization said in a statement Sunday night that the Theta Mu chapter has been “administratively suspended.” The organization called the charges “greatly concerning.”

TOPICS: Local Education Health Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
Republicans are digging in on Kavanaugh. Here's why. September 24, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Local
A man spat in a pregnant woman’s face after she wouldn’t pay his MBTA fare, police say September 24, 2018 | 6:01 PM
medical stethoscope isolated on white background
Health
State issues alert after surge in Hepatitis A cases September 24, 2018 | 5:35 PM
World
How an Indonesian teenager survived 49 days drifting at sea September 24, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Gritty
NHL
The Flyers are debuting their horrifying new mascot against the Bruins September 24, 2018 | 4:46 PM
19roadtrips - Ride the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway for great mountain views. (Brenda Rudinsky/NHDTTD)
Local
Connecticut man dies after fall down 250-foot waterfall in N.H. September 24, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Local
One mariner killed, another injured in attack aboard a fishing vessel September 24, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Quincy, MA - 9/15/2018 - Senator Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd during a town hall meeting at Quincy High School on Saturday, September 15, 2018. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants Mass. residents to get out the vote in nearby out-of-state districts September 24, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Politics
Employers giving paid leave getting tax credits in new law September 24, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Boston, MA - 9/23/2018 - Boston police special operations truck and officers, on West Springfield st. The scene of a police officer shot. Suspect barricaded. 89 West Springfield st South End neighborhood of Boston (John Cetrino for The Boston Globe)
Local
What we know about the shooting of a Boston police officer in the South End September 24, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Local
ATV crash in Massachusetts leaves one teenager dead, another injured September 24, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Politics
Fed's 3rd hike this year expected despite rising trade risks September 24, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Politics
Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown September 24, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Politics
Trump: No statehood for Puerto Rico with critics in office September 24, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Local
Stow man dies after medical issue causes Northborough crash, police say September 24, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Local
19-year-old woman dies in I-495 crash early Sunday morning September 24, 2018 | 10:10 AM
woman shark bite bahamas
Local
A Mass. woman was bitten by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas September 24, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Politics
The Latest: Kavanaugh: I've never sexually assaulted anyone September 24, 2018 | 7:49 AM
Politics
Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh September 24, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Politics
Inside Democrats' struggle with the Kavanaugh accusation September 24, 2018 | 2:10 AM
Politics
Congress set to keep gov't open, delay action on border wall September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on judges, 'plummeting' poverty September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Politics
Some farmers worry Trump's bailout checks won't be enough September 24, 2018 | 1:18 AM
Politics
Congress considering nearly $1.7B Florence relief package September 23, 2018 | 3:00 PM
pittsfield map
Local
Sex trafficking trial expected to get underway in Mass. September 23, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Politics
Major flooding lingering more than a week after Florence September 23, 2018 | 1:16 PM
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, BHS Register editors, from left, Julia Shannon-Grillo, Halle Newman, Nataleigh Noble and Jenna Peterson stand outside the Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt. The students stood up to censorship in their student newspaper and won. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local
Vermont high school journalists stand up to censorship and win September 23, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Boston City Hall
Local
Activists plan climate preparedness week in Boston September 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
The Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood in Portland Maine.
Local
After 84 years, 2 nuns are leaving Portland monastery; moving to NH September 23, 2018 | 12:23 PM
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.
Local
Federal regulators to meet on proposed sale of Mass. nuke plant after closing September 23, 2018 | 11:53 AM