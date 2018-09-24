Woman is shot in Marshfield; police search for shooter

MARSHFIELD — A woman was shot once in the chest inside a car here Monday afternoon, authorities said, sparking an extensive manhunt.

The shooter, a man, fled the scene on foot, and as of 8 p.m. had not been apprehended, authorities said. The woman, believed to be in her late 30s or 40s, was taken to South Shore Hospital. Her condition was not released.

The shooting happened on Main Street near ABC Equipment Company around 5:30 p.m. The man and woman were in the same car at the time of the shooting, authorities said.