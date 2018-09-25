Did you lose a gym bag ‘containing a huge amount of cannabis’? It’s waiting for you at the Braintree police station.

Did you happen to leave your gym bag — packed with marijuana — near Five Corners in Braintree on Monday night?

If so, “don’t panic,” police said on Twitter, a “Good Samaritan” found it in the road and brought it to the Braintree police station.

Anyone lose a gym bag containing a huge amount of cannabis near 5 corners last night? Don’t panic, a Good Samaritan found it in the road and brought it to our station. Please come to the police station to collect it. #LitteringAndSmokingTheReefer pic.twitter.com/5ta8vsCg8h — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) September 25, 2018

“Please come to the police station to collect it,” police wrote.

You may want to hurry as the weed was labeled, “Destroy,” in the police photo. Then again, individuals are only allowed to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana in public.