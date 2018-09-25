Stoughton teen arraigned for East Bridgewater crash that killed four of his friends

A Stoughton teen, who authorities allege was under the influence of marijuana and driving recklessly when he crashed a car into a tree killing four of his teenage friends in May, was arraigned in Brockton Juvenile Court Monday.

Naiquan Hamilton, 18, pleaded not guilty to four counts each on youthful offender charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. He was released on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors allege Hamilton, who was 17 at the time, was driving the car that crashed into a tree sometime before 4:06 p.m. on May 19 as he traveled with four friends near 558 West St. (Route 106) in East Bridgewater, a press release said.

Three victims — Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton; Eryck Sablah, 17, of Stoughton; and Nicholas Joyce, 16, of Stoughton — were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A fourth — David Bell, 17, of Stoughton — was brought to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hamilton, who was indicted in August, was injured in the crash and brought to hospitals in Brockton and Boston for treatment.

The four teenagers killed were all Stoughton High School students who, along with Hamilton, were on their way to Buffalo Wild Wings after spending the afternoon playing paintball, The Boston Globe reports.

Prosecutors said an investigation found Hamilton was under the influence of marijuana and was driving recklessly at the time of the crash.

“At the scene of the crash, police found 10 large bags with green leaves, believed to be marijuana and several others with marijuana residue,” prosecutors said in the release. “There were also chocolate, caramel and pina colada marijuana edibles found in the car wreckage.”

At his arraignment Monday, Hamilton was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and submit to testing, according to the release. He must also not drive a motor vehicle, surrender his passport, and stay away from the victims’ families.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 29.

Man Arraigned on Charges In East Bridgewater Car Crash that Killed Four Young Men pic.twitter.com/7TdlB5391R — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 24, 2018