The Red Sox want to build a theater behind Fenway Park

The proposed 5,000-seat venue is part of a plan to make the area a year-round entertainment district.

29Fenway -- A rendering of the Fenway Theater ground view. (Fenway Sports Group)
A rendering of the proposed Fenway Theater looking up Lansdowne Street. –Fenway Sports Group
By
5:31 PM

Dinner and a show — and a game? The “Fenway Theater” could be a reality in the not-so-distant future.

Proposed location of the Fenway Theater. —Fenway Sports Group

Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, announced Friday that it is looking to build a “state-of-the-art performing arts center” in the shadow of Fenway Park.

Directly behind the right-field bleachers, the 5,000-person theater would be located on the triangular patch of property on the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets. Zineb Curran, a spokeswoman for the Red Sox, said the space is currently empty and “primarily used as a lot for satellite trucks during games.”

In a press release, FSG said the venue would “have a variety of uses” and would potentially partner with local schools, colleges, and other neighborhood organizations to host events for the performing arts community. With Fenway Park already hosting a wide range of sporting events — including soccer, college football, hurlingice hockey, ski jumping, and whatever this is — and concerts, the new complex is part of the owners’ hope of making the baseball stadium a four-season destination. (Red Sox owner John Henry also owns Boston.com.)

Advertisement

But the theater also provides a smaller, indoor alternative to the 37,000-seat ballpark.

“The success of Fenway Park as a year-round venue has paved the way for this project, which will ensure the Lansdowne Street area remains a true entertainment district in Boston,” FSG Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “To have an intimate, indoor performing arts space for smaller-scale events will allow for a wider array of uses throughout the year.”

FSG says the group is partnering with Live Nation, an event management company, on the project and that they have already opened discussions with the City of Boston.

“We look forward to working with Mayor Walsh, the Boston Planning & Development Agency, other city agencies, and our neighbors on the design concepts and operational plans as we embark on the formal approval process for this exciting project,” Werner said.

According to the plans, the theater will be owned by FSG and run by Fenway Music Company, a new joint venture formed between two affiliates of FSG and Live Nation. According to the press release, Fenway Music Company will book, manage, and operate the Fenway Theater, as well as the nearby House of Blues Boston on Lansdowne Street.

TOPICS: Local Arts Music Fenway Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Erin Jean Colleran, 27, of Sandwich, Mass., seen with her lawyer J. Drew Segadelli of Falmouth, Mass., left, listens to the judge's instructions Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2001, at her arraignment in Barnstable District Court in Barnstable, Mass. Colleran was charged with murder in connection with the death of her two-year-old daughter Skyler Morse. (AP Photo/The Cape Cod Times, Kevin Mingora) Library Tag 12192001 METRO
Local
Sandwich woman convicted of killing her toddler daughter in 2001 dies in prison September 28, 2018 | 5:23 PM
Crime
Lynn woman indicted on charges of sex trafficking a minor September 28, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Local
'90 percent of his body had to be shaved': This abandoned dog is on the mend September 28, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Politics
Jesuits, legal institutions back away from Kavanaugh vote September 28, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about an investigation, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegation against the high court nominee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Jeff Flake will be in Boston on Monday September 28, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Maddox Ritch.
National
After 6-year-old's body found, search for clues continues September 28, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Politics
Trump meets with Chilean leader at the White House September 28, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Flake said it would be 'proper' to delay a Senate floor vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for a week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Senate Judiciary Committee advances Brett Kavanaugh's nomination September 28, 2018 | 2:18 PM
National
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach September 28, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Politics
Kavanaugh had different tune on lie detectors in the past September 28, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Baker and other officials look at a home that exploded in Lawrence on Sept. 14.
Local
Emergency loans available for businesses hurt by gas explosions September 28, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Politics
Maine woman cited by Brett Kavanaugh during testimony reiterates her support September 28, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Local
Search is on for N.H. skydiving instructor lost in tandem jump September 28, 2018 | 11:20 AM
shooting in Mattapan
Local
Suspect arrested in Mattapan shooting that injured 15-year-old girl September 28, 2018 | 10:44 AM
A map of the I-95 30A and 30B interchanges in Lexington where State Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck early Friday morning.
Local
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lexington, police say September 28, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Politics
'Look at me': Women confront Flake on Kavanaugh support September 28, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Politics
Rosenstein agrees to private meeting with House lawmakers September 28, 2018 | 10:27 AM
Politics
‘Look at me when I'm talking to you. You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter!’ September 28, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman who accused him of sexual assault, testified in front of the committee on Thursday. (Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times)
Politics
Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination September 28, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump asks FBI for updated Kavanaugh probe September 28, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Politics
The Latest: Bush advocating for Kavanaugh with senators September 28, 2018 | 4:01 AM
Politics
The Moment: Kavanaugh fury and tears show #MeToo flip side September 28, 2018 | 3:37 AM
Politics
The Moment: Ford's 'indelible' memory is Kavanaugh laughing September 28, 2018 | 3:32 AM
Politics
Memorable quotes and exchanges from Kavanaugh-Ford hearing September 28, 2018 | 3:28 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Witnesses do not exonerate Kavanaugh September 28, 2018 | 3:21 AM
Politics
Kavanaugh aided by Graham's fiery defense September 28, 2018 | 3:14 AM
Politics
Kavanaugh hearing devolves into partisan fistfight September 28, 2018 | 3:10 AM
Politics
What Happened: Top takeaways from Kavanaugh, Ford hearing September 28, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Politics
Trump holds firm for Kavanaugh but calls accuser 'credible' September 28, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday.
Politics
4 questions about the Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh hearing—answered September 27, 2018 | 11:00 PM