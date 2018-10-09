Report: Almost half of Maine homicides are domestic violence

Of the 34 homicides reported in Maine from 2016-2017, 16 victims died at the hands of a family member or intimate partner, or 43 percent.

AP,
7:52 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new report by the state of Maine has concluded that almost half of all homicides in the state are caused by domestic violence.

The report released Tuesday showed that the rate has remained steady for more than a decade.

The findings were released at the Maine State House, where officials highlighted programs for victims of domestic abuse. They also urged anyone who may be a victim to seek help.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the study was authored by the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel, a group first created by the Maine Legislature in 1997.

