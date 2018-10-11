A Boston statue just got outfitted for the Red Sox playoff run

Christina Pardy, owner of the knitwear company, says it's the largest hat she's ever created.

Arthur Fiedler Memorial
The Arthur Fiedler Memorial wears Red Sox gear. –Lane Turner/Globe Staff
8:00 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Even the late conductor of the Boston Pops is celebrating the Boston Red Sox victory over the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association and a local knitwear company with an unprintable name teamed up to create a giant Red Sox beanie to perch atop a sculpture of Arthur Fiedler’s head along the Charles River.

Michael Nichols, executive director of the association, tells The Boston Globe the hat, 17 feet in circumference, links two great Boston traditions “with an homage as grand as Arthur Fiedler’s legacy.”

Christina Pardy, owner of the knitwear company, says it’s the largest hat she’s ever created and took 24 hours of work to complete.

Fiedler died in 1979.

The Red Sox open the AL Championship Series Saturday against the Houston Astros.

Arthur Fiedler Memorial
A giant Red Sox hat was placed on the Arthur Fiedler memorial along the Esplanade this week. —Esplanade Association
