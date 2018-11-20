Photos: Recreational marijuana sales begin in Massachusetts Cultivate in Leicester and New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton became the first pot shops to open in the state Tuesday morning. By John Waller updated at 9:59 AM Brittani Beeso, 23, of Worcester, purchases marijuana at Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe Dave Mech, aka “Potsquach,” 57, of Springfield, waits in line to be one of the first customers at NETA. —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe Vegan items were for sale at the opening of Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe People wait in line for the opening of Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe Cannabis products are displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP Customers purchase marijuana at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP Cannabis is displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP Cannabis products are displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP A warning sign is displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP A customer makes a purchase at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz makes the first purchase from NETA co-founder Arnon Vared —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe Iraq War veteran Stephen Mandile, of Uxbridge, hands money to Cultivate President Sam Barber as he makes the first purchase at the dispensary. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe Sam Barber, president and CEO of Cultivate, arranges smokable strains of cannabis before opening. —Steven Senne / AP Customers wait for the doors to open at NETA. —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe Robert Golembeski, left, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, stands in line outside Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe — Advertisement TOPICS: Local Marijuana Business Massachusetts Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? 