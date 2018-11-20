Photos: Recreational marijuana sales begin in Massachusetts

Cultivate in Leicester and New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton became the first pot shops to open in the state Tuesday morning.

By
updated at 9:59 AM
Brittani Beeso, 23, of Worcester, purchases marijuana at Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
Dave Mech, aka “Potsquach,” 57, of Springfield, waits in line to be one of the first customers at NETA. —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe
Vegan items were for sale at the opening of Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
People wait in line for the opening of Cultivate. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
Cannabis products are displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
Customers purchase marijuana at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
Cannabis is displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
Cannabis products are displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
A warning sign is displayed at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
A customer makes a purchase at Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz makes the first purchase from NETA co-founder Arnon Vared —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe
Iraq War veteran Stephen Mandile, of Uxbridge, hands money to Cultivate President Sam Barber as he makes the first purchase at the dispensary. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
Sam Barber, president and CEO of Cultivate, arranges smokable strains of cannabis before opening. —Steven Senne / AP
Customers wait for the doors to open at NETA. —Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe
Robert Golembeski, left, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, stands in line outside Cultivate. —Steven Senne / AP
Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
Advertisement
TOPICS: Local Marijuana Business Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Schumer asks for probe into Whitaker's White House contacts November 20, 2018 | 9:34 AM
LEGAL POT SLIDER Leicester, MA, 11/19/2018 -- People wait in line for the opening of Cultivate, one of the state's first two pot shops. This the first day the store can sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 21potopen Reporter:
Local
Live blog: 'We’re getting through everyone as best we can' November 20, 2018 | 7:16 AM
Politics
Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing bin Laden sooner November 20, 2018 | 5:54 AM
Politics
Trump pressed for harsher US response to killing of writer November 20, 2018 | 5:14 AM
INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Former First Lady and author Michelle Obama appears onstage at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at the Forum on November 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Politics
Michelle Obama tickets in Boston are commanding 'rock star' prices November 19, 2018 | 6:46 PM
MCI-Norfolk
Crime
Authorities: Corrections officer charged after attempted Suboxone smuggling into prison November 19, 2018 | 6:34 PM
Ernest F. Marasa
Crime
Ludlow man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with knife November 19, 2018 | 6:27 PM
Politics
Freshman Dems face thorny first vote: Yes or no on Pelosi November 19, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Politics
Trump sets off storm by criticizing retired Navy admiral November 19, 2018 | 6:20 PM
National
Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, wounds at least 4 November 19, 2018 | 6:06 PM
Local
DA: Child is 2nd victim of Springfield crash November 19, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump boasts anew that he saw al-Qaida coming November 19, 2018 | 5:11 PM
Local
Here's what the menus at Massachusetts's first 2 marijuana dispensaries look like November 19, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Politics
New assessment: 'Little clear progress' in Afghanistan war November 19, 2018 | 4:04 PM
LEICESTER, MA - 11/19/2018:Sam Barber president and owner of Cultivate with Leicester police chief Jim Hurley during press conference held at Cultivate in Leicester. The state's first two pot shops open early Tuesday morning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 20potprep
Local
What to know about the start of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts November 19, 2018 | 4:00 PM
National
Elevator in Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors before rescue November 19, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Politics
In threat to Pelosi, 16 Dems say they'll back new leadership November 19, 2018 | 2:12 PM
A photograph sits amid the tributes as they grow outside the home where a pregnant woman, Shanann Watts, and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, lived Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. The woman's husband, Christopher Watts, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his family. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
National
Colorado man sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their 2 young daughters November 19, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Politics
Trump, first lady accept official White House Christmas tree November 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico in November 2017.
National
'She didn't understand or appreciate that this may very well be a crime' November 19, 2018 | 1:34 PM
National
Couple killed in crash driving to their wedding November 19, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester
Crime
18-year-old suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after being dragged by vehicle in Dorchester November 19, 2018 | 11:49 AM
Politics
Democratic senators sue over Whitaker's appointment as AG November 19, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Local
Cape Cod man who lost his leg in wood chipper: 'I accepted that I was going to die' November 19, 2018 | 11:24 AM
Wareham MA 11/17/18 The Christmas train preped for a special ride with hundreds of first responders and their families on Saurday night when the locomotive hit a killed a man and a woman on the tracks. Photo courtsey of Henry Noe
Local
Friends and family mourn the mother and father killed by holiday train in Wareham November 19, 2018 | 11:03 AM
U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.
Crime
An unusual murder mystery is playing out inside the Hazelton penitentiary in West Virginia November 19, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Politics
The Latest: Germany rescinds approval for Saudi arms sales November 19, 2018 | 6:02 AM
Politics
Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi death tape November 19, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Politics
Trump waffles on pledge to keep chief of staff John Kelly November 19, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misdirection on Calif fires, climate November 19, 2018 | 12:24 AM