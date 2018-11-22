1 killed, 6 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-495

i-495 crash
One person was killed and six injured in a crash on I-495 late Wednesday. –Taunton Fire Department
AP,
8:02 AM

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man driving the wrong way on a Massachusetts interstate highway has caused a fiery crash that killed him and seriously injured six others.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Taunton.

Procopio says the 84-year-old driver from Foxborough was headed south on the northbound side of the highway when his car struck at least two others, causing serious injuries to multiple occupants of those vehicles.

The man’s car burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed the northbound lanes for hours, but they were expected to reopen Thursday for Thanksgiving travelers.

Advertisement

Procopio said police haven’t determined how the man ended up on the wrong side of the highway.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Transportation
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
The Latest: No holiday break for Trump's court criticism November 22, 2018 | 8:07 AM
Scott Macaulay shops for groceries in preparation for his Thanksgiving 2012 feast in Melrose, Massachusetts. MUST CREDIT: wickedlocal.com
Local
'Silence is unbearable, especially on Thanksgiving' November 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Politics
The Latest: Turkey: Erdogan, Saudi crown prince could meet November 22, 2018 | 4:16 AM
Politics
Trump spars with chief justice over their views of judges November 22, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Politics
Long, tortured road to Trump's answers for special counsel November 22, 2018 | 12:28 AM
Politics
Republicans divided over Trump's posture toward Saudi Arabia November 22, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Politics
GOP exploring reasons for gender disparity in new Congress November 22, 2018 | 12:26 AM
Authorities gather Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Colts Neck,N.J., to investigate the aftermath of fatal fire that killed two children and two adults. Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead the day before at the scene of a burning mansion near the New Jersey shore. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
National
4 in New Jersey mansion fire killed by 'homicidal violence' November 21, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Politics
Inside Trump's refusal to testify in the Mueller probe November 21, 2018 | 5:09 PM
Cannabis products are displayed at the Cultivate dispensary on the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Leicester, Mass. Cultivate is one of the first two shops permitted to sell recreational marijuana in the eastern United States, more than two years after Massachusetts voters approved it in 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
How much recreational marijuana can you legally buy at once? November 21, 2018 | 4:58 PM
Politics
The Latest: Trump, Roberts clash over judiciary independence November 21, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Politics
Former Librarian of Congress James Billington dead at 89 November 21, 2018 | 3:44 PM
Massachusetts Congresswoman-elect Ayanna Pressley poses during the official members-elect photo at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC on November 14, 2018.
Politics
Here's what Ayanna Pressley's first week in Washington looked like November 21, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Local
Pelham, New Hampshire police chief's home destroyed in fire November 21, 2018 | 2:44 PM
School bus accident in Sandwich.
Local
A car struck a school bus head on. Its driver now faces a drunk driving charge. November 21, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Politics
Mattis says he has extra authority to use military on border November 21, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Customers line up outside the Cultivate dispensary to purchase recreational marijuana on the first day of legal sales, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Leicester, Mass. Cultivate is one of the first two shops permitted to sell recreational marijuana in the eastern United States, more than two years after Massachusetts voters approved it in 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
Here's where the next recreational marijuana dispensaries will likely open in Massachusetts November 21, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Politics
Pelosi detractor now says he'll back her for House speaker November 21, 2018 | 1:55 PM
In this June 15, 2017 photo, Travis Mills steers a boat with his 4-year-old daughter, Chloe, in Manchester, Maine, as wife, Kelsey, rides along. The U.S. Army staff sergeant who lost four limbs in a blast in Afghanistan is opening a summer retreat to help those who suffered severe war injuries. Mills credits his family as much as the medical team for helping him to recover. He’s paying it forward by bringing the wounded and their families to Maine to continue their recovery. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local
‘I’ve had 25 great years with arms and legs and I've had six pretty amazing years without them’ November 21, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Politics
Roberts, Trump spar in extraordinary scrap over judges November 21, 2018 | 1:04 PM
FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2005 file photo, clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American's visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)
World
'It was a case of misdirected adventure' November 21, 2018 | 12:16 PM
Local
A West Roxbury man got out of a parking ticket. Then he led police on a chase, authorities say. November 21, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Two additional inmates at a West Virginia prison have come under scrutiny in the investigation into the slaying of Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.
Crime
Authorities eye two more inmates in 'Whitey' Bulger investigation November 21, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Forecasters said Wednesday will be sunny, but with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, it will feel even colder. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Map: Here’s how cold it will feel in Mass. overnight November 21, 2018 | 10:50 AM
Local
'Sorry Tom, breaking into the police station won’t save you' November 21, 2018 | 10:39 AM
A portrait of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in Spring Creek Park, at her parent's home in New York, Dec. 28, 2016. A man identified as Chanel Lewis has been arrested in the murder of Vetrano, who was strangled last summer on a secluded park path in nearby Howard Beach, Queens, the police said on Sunday. (Sam Hodgson/The New York Times)
National
Mistrial declared in case of slain NYC runner Karina Vetrano November 21, 2018 | 10:02 AM
National
Prosecutors clear Oregon FedEx driver after deadly punch November 21, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Local
Student at Brighton High School stabs classmate with pencil November 21, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Politics
Right-leaning nonprofit paid Whitaker more than $1.2 million November 21, 2018 | 8:17 AM
Politics
Trump's embrace of Saudi Arabia causes GOP rift November 21, 2018 | 5:21 AM