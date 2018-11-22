1 killed, 6 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-495

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man driving the wrong way on a Massachusetts interstate highway has caused a fiery crash that killed him and seriously injured six others.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Taunton.

Procopio says the 84-year-old driver from Foxborough was headed south on the northbound side of the highway when his car struck at least two others, causing serious injuries to multiple occupants of those vehicles.

The man’s car burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed the northbound lanes for hours, but they were expected to reopen Thursday for Thanksgiving travelers.

Advertisement

Procopio said police haven’t determined how the man ended up on the wrong side of the highway.