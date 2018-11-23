Possible human remains found by hunters in Revere

Bones that are possibly human remains were found by hunters in Revere’s Rumney Marsh area on Friday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

In a statement, officials said the bones were discovered behind a North View Terrace residence. Massachusetts State Police and Revere Police detectives were investigating the find Friday afternoon.

“(The remains) were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will attempt to determine whether they are, in fact, human and, if so, the cause and manner of the person’s death as investigators undertake identification efforts,” the district attorney’s office said in the statement.