Officer struck, injured by suspect’s car during traffic stop in Mass.

AP,
12:04 PM

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been struck and injured by a suspect’s car during a traffic stop.

Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard Howe says Officer Daniel Campbell pulled over a speeding BMW at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect pulled into a driveway but suddenly reversed, striking the officer’s cruiser as it pulled up behind it.

The driver, Camilo Cruz, 27, of Newton, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and other offenses.

A passenger, 49-year-old Jose Reyes, of Roxbury, was arrested on warrants for larceny and drug possession from Boston.

Both are being held pending arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court.

Campbell, who recently graduated from the police academy, was treated and released from a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime Transportation
