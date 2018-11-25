81-year-old Connecticut man charged with attempted murder

AP,
12:13 PM

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged an 81-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly trying to strangle a 76-year-old woman in a nursing home.

Waterbury police say they responded to Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill at about 6 p.m. Saturday where they arrested John Jensen.

Police say Jensen and the woman were “familiar” with each other, but did not disclose their exact relationship. Police did not say whether they were residents of the facility.

Jensen was held on $1 million bail, and faces charges including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Nursing facility staff said they could not comment.

TOPICS: Local Connecticut Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Schiff says Trump 'dishonest' about CIA report on Khashoggi November 25, 2018 | 12:18 PM
NFL
49ers releasing Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest November 25, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Milky Way in the night sky at the foot of the Boulder
Local
Launches among the lobsters: Group eyes Maine for blast off November 25, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Politics
Ex-Trump campaign adviser loses bid to delay prison sentence November 25, 2018 | 11:00 AM
In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared to be tabulated for Maine's Second Congressional District's House election in Augusta, Maine. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and three voters sued Tuesday, Nov. 13, over Maine's new voting system, used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate elections. A lawyer for Poliquin's campaign asked the secretary of state to stop the tabulations to allow a judge to rule, but the secretary declined to stop the process.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local
Ranked choice voting in Maine heads to court November 25, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Local
Supporters of convicted Mass. and R.I. child rapist hold peace vigil November 25, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Local
Massachusetts man's child rape trial to start in January November 25, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Local
Blockages gone, fish back in post-Sandy projects in 6 states November 25, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Politics
Democrats shun idea of Pelosi floor fight in speaker's race November 25, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Google Maps
Local
Police ID man who died in crash into sports arena in Conn. November 25, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Weather
Boston area has seen its wettest fall on record, and more rain is coming November 25, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Congressman Joe Kennedy III.
Local
Rep. Kennedy to address business group on issues facing House November 25, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Politics
EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead November 25, 2018 | 7:11 AM
16turtles -- Three cold stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles get their first supervised swim at the New England Aquarium's sea turtle hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod beaches by Mass Audubon at Wellfleet Bay staff and volunteers.
Local
Sea turtles, some dead, some barely alive, wash ashore on Cape Cod beaches November 24, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Somerset
Local
State Police identify man fatally struck on I-195 in Somerset November 24, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Boston marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (R) poses with Azamat Tazhayakov (L) and Dias Kadyrbayev in an undated photo taken in New York.
Local
Marathon bombing case reveals new connection to 2011 murders November 24, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke in Boston on Saturday.
Local
Former First Lady Obama speaks to young women in Boston November 24, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Portsmouth
Local
Former Portsmouth police commissioner charged for role in teen shooting November 24, 2018 | 2:59 PM
dbar
Local
Teen arrested after gay bars receive threatening calls November 24, 2018 | 2:59 PM
This Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, image made from a video provided by ABC 33/40, shows authorities respond to a crime scene in Alabama.
World
Police acknowledge officer killed wrong man in wake of Alabama mall shooting November 24, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Tyngsborough map
Local
Officer struck, injured by suspect's car during traffic stop in Mass. November 24, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island.
Local
Plane makes emergency landing at Logan after striking bird November 24, 2018 | 11:35 AM
somerset map
Local
Mass. man struck, killed standing in front of his disabled truck November 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
National
Veterans find community, hard work in rare firefighting crew November 24, 2018 | 11:10 AM
National
Lord & Taylor prepares to say goodbye to Fifth Avenue November 24, 2018 | 10:54 AM
Gillette Castle in East Haddam, Conn., was designed and built by William Gillette in 1919.
Local
Gillette Castle state park open in Conn. for holiday tours November 24, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Massachusetts State House
Local
Results show impressive voter turnout in midterm election in Mass. November 24, 2018 | 9:51 AM
The annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia at Boston Common at arrived and was set up for the holidays.
Local
Christmas tree from Nova Scotia to be lit at Boston Common November 24, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Politics
Memos to Nobody: Inside the work of a neglected fed agency November 24, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: On break, no break by Trump in twisting facts November 24, 2018 | 8:50 AM