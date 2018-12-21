A whale jaw bone that was allegedly stolen on the Cape has been returned, police say

The bone was found after it was sold to a person in Chatham, officials said.

By
6:10 PM

A section of a right whale jaw bone that was police say was stolen from an animal protection organization in Yarmouth Port last week has been located and returned after it was sold in Chatham.

Paul Doyle, 76, of Dennis Port, is accused of stealing the six-to-seven-foot-long jaw bone piece from behind the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s headquarters outdoor storage area, according to authorities.

Doyle will face a larceny charge and will be summonsed to Barnstable District Court, Yarmouth police said in a statement.

After the missing bone was reported to police on Dec. 12., Chatham police notified Yarmouth authorities this week that it was sold to a person in Chatham, where officers were able to recover it and obtain information on a suspect, officials said.

Doyle was identified and then interviewed by police on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said they will charge him based “on a result of statements made by the suspect and evidence obtained from the witness and the person who purchased the item.”

The department has also contacted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is reviewing the incident for possible violations of federal law.

TOPICS: Local The Cape Crime Animals Massachusetts
