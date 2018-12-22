Braintree man, 21, who was struck by car, dies of injuries

The (Quincy, Mass.) Patriot Ledger,
10:54 AM

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car has died.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Lucas Flint, of Braintree, died after a Dec. 15 crash that authorities blame on drunken driving.

Prosecutors say Flint was hit on Washington Street by 25-year-old Darrell Young, of Quincy. Young faces charges including drunken driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Flint was studying media arts production at Emerson College. A statement from the college says he was a long-time volunteer at the campus radio station.

He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree.

Advertisement

The Ledger says Young was released from custody after posting $25,000 bail. Prosecutors say he could face additional charges after Flint’s death.

Young’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime Transportation
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
US envoy to anti-IS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move December 22, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Mass. Gov Charlie Baker speaks after he toured a new factory where the Chinese company CRRC will build new MBTA cars for the Red and Orange lines, in Springfield, MA on Thursday, October 12, 2017.
Local
Massachusetts prepping for brave new transportation world December 22, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Old Man of the Mountain on April 26, 2003, seven days before the collapse.
Local
Last phase of Old Man of the Mountain memorial approved December 22, 2018 | 9:33 AM
South Boston fire
Local
Fire leaves 1 person dead in South Boston December 22, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Solar
Local
Massachusetts adds 1,500 workers to renewable energy sector December 22, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Politics
The Latest: Negotiations expected to resume over shutdown December 22, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Politics
Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure December 22, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Politics
FDA casts shadow on hemp win, calling CBD products illegal December 22, 2018 | 3:23 AM
Politics
Melania Trump's red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties December 22, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Local
Winthrop man struck by own van, suffers severe leg injury December 22, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Local
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Medford December 21, 2018 | 9:36 PM
The New England Compounding Center is shown here on October 5, 2012 in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Local
Michigan files murder charges in 2012 Mass. meningitis outbreak December 21, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Politics
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal December 21, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Local
1 killed, 1 injured in 4-car crash on I-495 in Middleborough December 21, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Local
Woman dies of hypothermia after car gets stuck in Vermont December 21, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Local
A whale jaw bone that was allegedly stolen on the Cape has been returned, police say December 21, 2018 | 6:10 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
'F*** Nazis': School's initial response to sign hung in UMass Amherst dorm window stirs controversy December 21, 2018 | 5:48 PM
Politics
Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor December 21, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Politics
'Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol December 21, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Politics
Could the millionaires tax proposal make a comeback in 2019? December 21, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Guns found
Crime
16 stolen firearms plus ammunition seized from Pepperell home; 2 arrested December 21, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tennessee in May.
National
Many have called for Cyntoia Brown's release. But a detective who worked the case says she shouldn't get clemency. December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Politics
A border wall by any other name ... is steel slats? December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Local
Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in New Hampshire December 21, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Politics
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban December 21, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill December 21, 2018 | 2:46 PM
McDonald's incident
Crime
Cambridge police identify, seek criminal charge against man in McDonald's incident December 21, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Politics
AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes 'nuclear?' December 21, 2018 | 1:37 PM