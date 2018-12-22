David Hogg, survivor of Parkland school shooting, will attend Harvard

David Hogg, who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February, is headed to Harvard.

Hogg tweeted the news Saturday morning.

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Hogg was a student at the school when a former student killed 17 people and wounded 15 on Feb. 14 of this year.