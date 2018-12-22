Fire leaves 1 person dead in South Boston

AP,
9:30 AM

BOSTON (AP) — A woman was killed after a fire broke out in the South Boston neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire around 5 a.m. Saturday at a multi-family home on East Eighth Street.

Fire officials say one woman was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The fire was contained to the first level of the two-floor building. Officials say the fire displaced three residents and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by Boston fire officials, Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Solar
Local
Massachusetts adds 1,500 workers to renewable energy sector December 22, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Politics
The Latest: Negotiations expected to resume over shutdown December 22, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Politics
Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure December 22, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Politics
FDA casts shadow on hemp win, calling CBD products illegal December 22, 2018 | 3:23 AM
Politics
Melania Trump's red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties December 22, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Local
Winthrop man struck by own van, suffers severe leg injury December 22, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Local
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Medford December 21, 2018 | 9:36 PM
The New England Compounding Center is shown here on October 5, 2012 in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Local
Michigan files murder charges in 2012 Mass. meningitis outbreak December 21, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Politics
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal December 21, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Local
Woman dies of hypothermia after car gets stuck in Vermont December 21, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Local
A whale jaw bone that was allegedly stolen on the Cape has been returned, police say December 21, 2018 | 6:10 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
'F*** Nazis': School's initial response to sign hung in UMass Amherst dorm window stirs controversy December 21, 2018 | 5:48 PM
Politics
Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor December 21, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Politics
'Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol December 21, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Politics
Could the millionaires tax proposal make a comeback in 2019? December 21, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Guns found
Crime
16 stolen firearms plus ammunition seized from Pepperell home; 2 arrested December 21, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tennessee in May.
National
Many have called for Cyntoia Brown's release. But a detective who worked the case says she shouldn't get clemency. December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Politics
A border wall by any other name ... is steel slats? December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Local
Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in New Hampshire December 21, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Politics
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban December 21, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill December 21, 2018 | 2:46 PM
McDonald's incident
Crime
Cambridge police identify, seek criminal charge against man in McDonald's incident December 21, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Politics
AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes 'nuclear?' December 21, 2018 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Here's what Susan Collins said about her Brett Kavanaugh vote on Fox News December 21, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
National
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths December 21, 2018 | 12:30 PM
This image shows a missing person poster on Kelsey Berreth, seen on the Woodland Park, Colo., Police Department's Facebook page on Dec. 10, 2018. Berreth was last seen with her 1-year-old daughter at a supermarket on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, where she's lived since 2016. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2. (Woodland Park Police Department via AP)
National
Colorado police arrest fiance of mother who disappeared December 21, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Wellfleet, MA - 9/27/2018- Arthur Medici's memorial sits at the entrance of Newcomb Hollow Beach where he was fatally wounded by a Great White Shark. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe) Topic: (metro)
Local
In the land of 'Jaws,' a real-life shark debate December 21, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Local
Man shot to death in Roxbury December 21, 2018 | 10:41 AM