Massachusetts prepping for brave new transportation world

Mass. Gov Charlie Baker speaks after he toured a new factory where the Chinese company CRRC will build new MBTA cars for the Red and Orange lines, in Springfield, MA on Thursday, October 12, 2017.
Mass. Gov Charlie Baker speaks after he toured a new factory where the Chinese company CRRC will build new MBTA cars for the Red and Orange lines, in Springfield, MA on Thursday, October 12, 2017. –Lane Turner / The Boston Globe
By
STEVE LeBLANC
AP,
10:24 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Ready or not, Massachusetts is speeding headlong into a brave new transportation world.

It may not include flying cars, but state leaders are looking to help pave the way for self-driving cars, an all-electric car future, a transportation grid resilient to climate change, and a planned “reinvention” of the commuter rail system serving metropolitan Boston.

Among the recommendations laid out in a hefty, two-volume report released this month by a state commission on the future of transportation in Massachusetts is for the state to set a goal “that all new cars, light duty trucks, and buses sold in Massachusetts will be electric by 2040.”

Advertisement

It’s part of a wider blueprint to create what the commission called “a 21st century mobility infrastructure” that will help the state and its cities and towns both manage and make the most of emerging changes in transportation technology and behavior.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the executive order creating the commission, charging it with providing his administration an analysis of the different transportation challenges facing the state in the coming decades.

“We knew this wouldn’t be an easy task,” Baker said. “The next 20 years in transportation are going to look very different than the last 20 years.”

The areas Baker asked the commission to study included the impact of climate change, the electrification of transportation, and the rise both of autonomous (self-driving) cars and ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

One of the commission’s recommendations is that the state work toward building an “ubiquitous electric charging” infrastructure for electric cars.

Some of the changes — like the advent of the ride-hailing industry — are already transforming how people move around, particularly in cities, while other technology — like self-driving cars — is still just around the corner.

While many of the tasks ahead are focused on urban areas, the report also cites the need to provide better transportation options in rural communities.

Advertisement

Steve Kadish, the head of the commission, said the panel’s main task was to look ahead, not to get bogged down in short-term budget proposals or specific projects.

“The commission’s report is a look at 2040,” Kadish said. “It’s a presentation of plausible scenarios; it’s not about predicting the future.”

The report drew applause from some environmental groups.

The Massachusetts Sierra Club praised Baker for pressing for the report, saying in a news release that “a well-functioning, clean transportation system for all will increase equitable access to jobs, groceries, and economic centers while improving our air quality and reducing climate emissions.”

Baker said his administration will review the recommendation and look for ways state agencies can begin to work toward the goals. An overarching aim, he said, is to find ways to make it easier for people to move around the state while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Baker struggled during his first term to rebuild the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s aging subway and bus system and help ensure that commuter rail services run on time, even during the tough winter months.

Critics — including his Democratic challenger, Jay Gonzalez, during this year’s race for governor — have faulted Baker for not pushing ahead hard enough to solve MBTA’s troubles. Critics also warned that the failure to improve transportation — both roads and bridges and public transit — could hamper the state’s booming economic growth.

The report’s release comes amid a struggle to deal with the MBTA’s ongoing woes.

Advertisement

The administration this month announced that the MBTA’s general manager was leaving after just 15 months.

State Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said MBTA General Manager Luis Ramirez would be replaced by Steve Poftak, the current vice chairman of the MBTA’s fiscal control board.

TOPICS: Local Business Technology Climate Change Environment Massachusetts Transportation Electric Vehicles
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
US envoy to anti-IS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move December 22, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Old Man of the Mountain on April 26, 2003, seven days before the collapse.
Local
Last phase of Old Man of the Mountain memorial approved December 22, 2018 | 9:33 AM
South Boston fire
Local
Fire leaves 1 person dead in South Boston December 22, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Solar
Local
Massachusetts adds 1,500 workers to renewable energy sector December 22, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Politics
Partial government shutdown compounds risks for US economy December 22, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Politics
The Latest: Negotiations expected to resume over shutdown December 22, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Politics
Holiday-season gridlock in DC brings partial federal closure December 22, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Politics
FDA casts shadow on hemp win, calling CBD products illegal December 22, 2018 | 3:23 AM
Politics
Melania Trump's red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties December 22, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Local
Winthrop man struck by own van, suffers severe leg injury December 22, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Local
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Medford December 21, 2018 | 9:36 PM
The New England Compounding Center is shown here on October 5, 2012 in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Local
Michigan files murder charges in 2012 Mass. meningitis outbreak December 21, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Politics
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal December 21, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Local
1 killed, 1 injured in 4-car crash on I-495 in Middleborough December 21, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Local
Woman dies of hypothermia after car gets stuck in Vermont December 21, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Local
A whale jaw bone that was allegedly stolen on the Cape has been returned, police say December 21, 2018 | 6:10 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
'F*** Nazis': School's initial response to sign hung in UMass Amherst dorm window stirs controversy December 21, 2018 | 5:48 PM
Politics
Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor December 21, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Politics
'Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol December 21, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Politics
Could the millionaires tax proposal make a comeback in 2019? December 21, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Guns found
Crime
16 stolen firearms plus ammunition seized from Pepperell home; 2 arrested December 21, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tennessee in May.
National
Many have called for Cyntoia Brown's release. But a detective who worked the case says she shouldn't get clemency. December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Politics
A border wall by any other name ... is steel slats? December 21, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Local
Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in New Hampshire December 21, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Politics
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban December 21, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill December 21, 2018 | 2:46 PM
McDonald's incident
Crime
Cambridge police identify, seek criminal charge against man in McDonald's incident December 21, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Politics
AP Explains: What happens if the Senate goes 'nuclear?' December 21, 2018 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Here's what Susan Collins said about her Brett Kavanaugh vote on Fox News December 21, 2018 | 1:01 PM